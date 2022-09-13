The reaction of the personal income tax world to the news of Jamal Adams

The Seattle Seahawks spoiled Russell Wilson’s comeback with a surprise 17-16 victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday night.

Unfortunately, I had to pay for the victory. Star safety Jamal Adams left the game on a cart in the first half due to a leg injury. After the game, head coach Pete Carroll acknowledged the injury as “serious.”

“Yes, he’s injured. He hurt his knee,” Carroll said through Bob Condotta. “He’s going to have to work on it a little bit. I don’t know the scale of it yet, but I know it’s serious.”

While Carroll suggested he doesn’t know the severity of the injury yet, the team believes he will be ready this year, according to Mike Garafolo’s report.

“As far as I understand, the Seahawks are still waiting for the final visualization of the injury, but the tone of what Carroll said last night and today indicates that Jamal Adams’ season is probably over,” Garafolo said.

Fans sympathize with Adams.

“Oh,” one person said bluntly.

“Kicked ass like he used to do, it really sucks,” another fan said.

This is terrible news for a team that is gaining momentum after a major disappointing victory.