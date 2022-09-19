The reaction of the NFL world to the unfortunate news about Jadeveon Clooney

The Cleveland Browns will be without one of their best pass rushers on Thursday night.

On Monday afternoon, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that Jaydevon Clowney would not participate in Thursday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Clowney suffered an ankle injury during the Browns’ last game on Sunday against the New York Jets.

The Browns also won’t have defensive end Chase Vinovich and tight end Jesse James.

Clowney played well in Cleveland’s first two games, making a total of five rebounds, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

Browns fans are a little nervous, as Clowney was eliminated pretty quickly.

Both the Browns and Steelers are coming into this contest with a score of 1-1. The winner will temporarily be in first place in the AFC North (unless the Baltimore Ravens lose on Sunday).

The start of this game will be at 20:20. ET.