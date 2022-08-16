The reaction of the NFL world to the unexpected reduction of the Bucks’ roster

As teams continue to reduce their lineups ahead of the regular season, fans were surprised to see the name of experienced defenseman Ross Cockrell in the first round of the Bucks’ cuts.

Cockrell was one of six players Tampa Bay fired on Tuesday, bringing the number of players on the team’s roster down to 84; leaving them an empty spot ahead of the 85-man deadline this evening.

Cockrell played in all 17 games for the Bucks last season and was a regular second baseman for Tampa in their magical 2020 Super Bowl.

The NFL world reacted to his downsizing on social media.

“Ross Cockrell played a ton with all DB injuries last year — started four games, made 43 ball selections. Played 247 snaps on special teams, but the Bucks have a chance to get younger and faster. I think Cockrell is in a different NFL camp. fast,” wrote Greg Auman of The Athletic.

“Ross Cockrell released from Tampa,” a Giants writer tweeted.

“If the Cardinals were expecting an unexpected camp release, here’s what to consider,” Chuck Harris said. “Ross Cockrell has a low cost, $1.4 million. PFF gave it a coverage score of 69.6 and an overall score of 68.4 for 475 shots, 372 in the slot.”

“Ross Cockrell has dropped in the depth chart this season. He worked mainly for nickel during the training camp, and most likely he was rejected for reasons of good faith to give him the opportunity to get into another team,” tweeted J.C. Allen.

The Bucks also waived tight end Ben Baze, captured Curtis Blackwell and Jonathan Hubbard, receiver Cameron Brown and outside linebacker Jojo Ozugwa.

Being an experienced veteran, Cockrell becomes a free agent immediately after his release.