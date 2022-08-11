The reaction of the NFL world to the unexpected news of Tom Brady’s first week

Tom Brady will be absent from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for an indefinite period of time due to “some personal circumstances,” head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Thursday.

Bowles said Brady will return after next week’s preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, but his status for the first week of the regular season is still up in the air.

Confidence is “pretty high” that Brady will be ready for the Bucks’ season opener, but Bowles couldn’t give a guarantee.

The NFL world reacted to the news on Twitter.

“The language is really curious,” wrote NFL analyst Trey Wingo.

“It’s been a weird offseason for the #Bucs. I wonder if all this will lead to a slow start to the season,” another added.

The public doesn’t know the details of Brady’s absence, but his teammates are obviously aware.

“From the inside, we know what’s going on. We know our quarterback is good. We’re just praying for him and letting him go about his business,” Bucks linebacker Devin White said, according to team insider Ben Volin.

