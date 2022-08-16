The reaction of the NFL world to the news of the signing of Karl Nasib

After spending the first two years of his career in Cleveland, Carl Nasib made a name for himself as a member of the Bucs before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders.

On Tuesday, Nasib signed a one-year contract to return to the team (and coach) he once thrived with.

The NFL world reacted to the news of Nassib’s signing.

“The signing is not difficult. I like it, especially considering that Gill missed time,” commented a Bucks fan. “Wasn’t he the captain in 2019? So he also brings leadership.”

“How important is the signing of Karl Nassib by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?” asked Sid Ziegler. “This could be one of the most influential events in the history of the LGBT community… and the NFL.”

“The Bucks first got [Karl Nassib] as the jewel of a waiver application in 2018 from the Browns—that year he got 6.5 sacks, then 6.0 in defense of Todd Bowles in 2019. Didn’t have the same success in Las Vegas, just four sacks. two years later, but now back to help with the depth in Tampa Bay at the age of 29,” tweeted Greg Auman of The Athletic.

“The culture of every locker room is different,” Jenna Lane said. “But what struck me the most was that there were Bucks players in Tampa who told me after Karl Nassib came out that they suspected/knew he was gay, and they not only honored this secret, but also fully supported him. .”

Nasib became the first openly gay man in the NFL last year, donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project during his announcement.