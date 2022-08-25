The reaction of the golf world to the frank confession of Paige Spiranak

Despite being one of the most frustrating games in the world, golf always finds a way to bring players back.

On Thursday, popular golfer Paige Spiranak tweeted exactly this opinion.

“Golf is my therapy, and also the reason why I need therapy,” she wrote in the caption to the video about how she breaks the disc on the training field.

The golf world reacted to Spiranak’s opinion about the game on Twitter.

“I’ve never seen a more accurate quote than this,” one fan wrote.

“Swing is absolutely beautiful, head and shoulders better than me and almost everyone I play with regularly,” another added.

“Every golfer understands that,” said another.

Spiranak has 3.6 million followers on Instagram and another 645,000-plus on Twitter.