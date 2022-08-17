The reaction of the golf world to the details of the meeting with Tiger Woods

ESPN reported Tuesday night that Tiger Woods met with a select number of golfers to “discuss the future of the PGA Tour and how it can be strengthened in the ongoing battle with LIV Golf for the best players in the world.”

One player who attended the meeting called him “good” and said his goal was to bring together all the best golfers. Among the players in attendance were PGA Tour superstars Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

As soon as the details of the meeting began to leak on social media, fans flocked to social media to react to the news.

Most fans didn’t have words to describe their thoughts.

“Everything except replacing Jay Monahan will lead to the same thing. It’s personal for Monahan and he wants to tie it to Norman and LIV more than listening to his remaining talent,” another fan said.

We’ll have to wait and see what the meeting between Tiger and some of the best players in the world on the PGA Tour brings.