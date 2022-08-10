The reaction of the golf world to the decision of the judge LIV and PGA Tour

Sportswire Badge/Getty Images

It’s official.

On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled that LIV golfers Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford will not be allowed to participate in the FedEx PGA Cup playoffs.

Judge Beth Freeman said that “LIV contracts are based on the players’ calculation of what they left behind.”

The golf world reacted to Freeman’s rejection of temporary restraining orders on social media.

“OK,” one of the users replied.

“Everyone is praying for the kids tonight, hoping they can find a way to refuel their private jets,” Jeff Shackelford wrote. “Oh, wait, LIV pays for them too.”

“Love it,” commented another.

“I can’t eat my pie and eat it. Good at judging and on the PGA Tour.”

“If the FedEx Playoffs were so important to these three golfers, then maybe they should have waited until the end of the playoffs to sign a contract with LIV,” wrote another. “The PGA Tour cannot be held responsible for people’s decisions. I’m sorry.”

The first of three playoff tournaments kicks off on Thursday, when golfers compete for the $18 million grand prize.