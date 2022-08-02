The reaction of the golf world to Paige Spiranak’s question about Tiger Woods

Earlier this week, the head of LIV Golf and former golf star Greg Norman revealed how much the league offered Tiger Woods.

According to Norman, LIV Golf offered Woods $700 million to $800 million to join the new league. Yes, you read it right, the league offered him almost $1 billion, and he said no.

On Tuesday afternoon, former professional golfer turned social media superstar Paige Spiranak reacted to the news.

“This is money for fuck, that is, money to buy an island, and Tiger is like, you know what, no thanks,” Spiranak said. “Maybe it’s because he already has so much money that he doesn’t know what to do with it. Maybe he wants to protect his legacy with a limited schedule since his body can’t play that much. Maybe he wants to become a Ryder Cup winner. captain. But Tiger, he said no.

She also asked a simple question to the fans. What would they do if they were in Tiger’s place?

Most people know that he doesn’t need money, so they would make the same choice as him.

“He did the right thing. Regardless of where the money comes from, Tiger’s whole career has been about making history in the game, not playing in glorified exhibition matches,” one fan said.

“I would accept it in an instant. However, if I’m Tiger Woods, I’m doing the same thing as him. I’m already rich, I love the game of golf and I want to beat the best players in the world.” the best tournaments that have been held for more than 100 years,” suggested another fan.

What are you doing?