The reaction of the golf world to Dustin Johnson’s speech on Friday

Charlie Crowhurst/R&A/Getty Images

Former world number one Dustin Johnson literally burst in the second round on Saturday in St. Andrews.

The 38-year-old American scored 5 to 67, bringing his overall score to 9 to 9, which gave him a clear advantage over the main field.

The golf world reacted on Twitter to Johnson’s brilliant performance in the second round of the 150th Open Championship.

“Dustin Johnson will be so confused when he finds out that Saturday is not the final round,” golfer Amanda Rose joked about the DJ’s participation in the LIV Golf series.

“If you’re not rooting for Dustin Johnson to win The Open and plunge the golf world into absolute chaos, what are you rooting for anyway?” another fan asked.

Earlier this year, Johnson shocked the golf world when he became the first famous golfer to include his name in the LIV Golf series, signing a contract worth about $ 125 million.

In Johnson’s first major appearance since joining the Saudi-backed series, he finished 4th out of 24 at the U.S. Open. This major championship is preparing for a much better finish.

Let’s see if Johnson’s 9-under lead holds while the rest of the field goes through No. 18 at St. Andrews.