The reaction of the football world to the viral video with the release of the Notre Dame jersey

Notre Dame had an incredible way to tweet a jersey for the game against the UBI on October 8.

The Fighting Irish social media team commissioned Isaiah Foskey, Michael Mayer and head coach Marcus Freeman to reproduce a scene from “Bachelor Party in a Hangover”, released in 2009.

Two players (plus Freeman) must throw a bag to Mike Golic Sr. and Mike Golic Jr. in exchange for a jersey. Then they got a T-shirt, but realized it wasn’t the right T-shirt.

After that, they went to Las Vegas and eventually found Mike. Fighting Irish will be wearing an icy white jersey with gold numbers against the Cougars.

Fans of college football really liked this video.

“Marcus Freeman has already accomplished the almost impossible feat of making football at Notre Dame cool, winning real football games should be easy,” one fan tweeted.

“I will eventually *like*ND this season and I hate it,” another fan tweeted.

The start of Notre Dame-BYU on October 8 will take place at 19:30. ET.