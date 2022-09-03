The reaction of the football world to the viral Manning Pass arch

He was the best recruit in the country for a reason, and Archie Manning from Texas reminded people why over the weekend.

Quarterback Isidore Newman became a viral event after rolling out to the right and throwing a dime between two Hanville defenders:

The football world reacted to Manning’s throw on social media.

“OK, cool, Hook’em,— tweeted Nate Mills.

“The top 10 recruits started their adult season with darts,” said John Garcia Jr.

“It’s family…” another replied.

“Unfortunately, his last name is the only reason he was able to throw it in a bucket while on the run.”

Manning finished 8 of 14 for 142 yards and three touchdowns in the 35-14 victory.