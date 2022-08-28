The reaction of the football world to the news about Deion Sanders’ dress code

If you’re going to play football for Deion Sanders in Jackson State, you have to follow some dress code rules.

The former NFL star, who became the head football coach at college, informed her players about some of the rules of the dress code in the classroom ahead of the school year.

Sanders wants his players to dress well and be attentive.

“No flip-flops (sandals). There are no slides. The armpits are not exposed. No wife beatings,” Sanders told his team. “Sit in front of the class and be the perfect gentleman, because when it comes down to it and you need help, this professor will remember your character and who you have always been in this class… No slides, no sleeveless shirts, no armpits, nothing like that.”

Fans are grateful.

“Looks like Coach Carter,” one fan wrote.

“It doesn’t matter how a person dresses, but I spent 8 years working in a costume shop, and the truth is that when you dress well, people treat you better,” another fan added.

“I understand and all that… But let these children remain children at the same time. This is the time when they need to enjoy life. … But let’s stop controlling everything Lil does with these guys. Let them live a little,” one fan added.

