The reaction of the football world to the documentary news about Johnny Manzel

It’s been more than five years since Johnny Manziel last set foot on a football field. He’s kept a low profile in recent years, but Netflix can change that.

On Friday, Netflix announced a project featuring the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner. The 10-second clip, in which Manzel sits as the camera begins to adjust for shooting, has gone viral, gaining more than a million views in just a few hours.

Netflix hasn’t said a word since the clip was posted, so it’s impossible to tell if it’s part of a larger documentary focused on Manziel or part of another project.

Whatever it is, the football world is buzzing. Some people can’t wait to see what a real documentary about Manziel will look like.

Johnny Manziel was one of the greatest college football players of all time. He took Texas A&M to new heights in his two years in the starting lineup, setting records and becoming the first redshirt freshman to win the Heisman Trophy.

But success in college did not lead Manziel to the NFL. After going to the Cleveland Browns in the 2014 NFL Draft, he appeared in just 15 games before being released before the 2016 season due to domestic violence allegations.

A year later, Manzel began trying his hand at the Canadian Soccer League, then the short-lived AAF, and now plays in a semi-professional soccer league controlled by fans.

It will be interesting to see if this Netflix documentary can present it in a new light.