The reaction of the football world to Sunday’s speech by Shedeur Sanders

Deion Sanders’ son had a hell of a performance for Jackson State on Sunday.

Shedeur Sanders, the team’s quarterback, completed 29 of 33 passes for 323 yards and five touchdowns as Jackson State beat Florida A&M, 59-3.

With that win, the Tigers finished the season 1-0 before next week’s game against Tennessee State.

The college football community was amazed at how good Sanders was in this matchup.

“”Since no one else is going to start it, I’ll start: SHEDUR SANDERS FOR HEISMAN!”

“I need to hear that Shader Sanders is one of the best quarterbacks in the country tomorrow.”

“Prime has a Jackson State that looks like a ruthless force. Shader Sanders is a commodity!”

It’s a pity Sanders isn’t eligible for the Heisman Trophy this season, because he would be a prime candidate for the award based on how talented he is.

However, if he continues in the same vein, there is a good chance that he will be selected in the NFL Draft when he meets the requirements.