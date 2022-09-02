The reaction of the football world to Scott Frost’s honest comment by Urban Meyer

Last weekend, Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered a crushing defeat against the Northwestern Wildcats.

After the loss, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was asked what he thought of Frost. In a recent appearance on Urban’s Take with Tim May, Meyer defended the Huskers’ head coach.

“First of all, Scott Frost has problems,— Urban Meyer said. “But he’s proven, thanks to his track record, that he took on a [UCF] program that really struggled and brought them, in their opinion, to the national championship— to Central Florida. I’ve known him for a long time. He is a national champion as a player. I mean, the guy’s a tough guy. I sat with him at meetings, he’s a very smart guy.”

It didn’t take long for fans to start reacting to Meyer’s comments.

“Three years before he came, they went 12-1 and won the Fiesta Bowl, it was a program that had an abnormally bad year in 2015,” one fan said of Frost’s time at UCF.

Others believe that Meyer may be interested in working in Nebraska.

“City greetings. It’s a good sign that he might be interested in working in Nebraska,” the fan said.

What do you think of Meyer’s comments?