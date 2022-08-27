The reaction of the football world to Lee Corso’s performance today

On Saturday morning, the 2022 college football season officially kicked off, and the College GameDay program on ESPN was ahead.

All the familiar faces have reappeared on TV screens across the country. Fans were excited to see Rhys Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack back on their televisions.

However, it was Lee Corso that everyone wanted to see. At 87, Corso remains an important part of the show.

Although the fans were happy to see Corso, they think it’s time for ESPN to stop showing him on the show.

“ESPN, we ALL love LC, but it’s time to let it go into the sunset…” said one fan.

“ESPN is wrong because Corso is still present on College GameDay. It’s hard to watch,” said another fan.

Over the past few years, Corso has leaned heavily on Kirk Herbstreit during ESPN broadcasts. Perhaps when the duo reunite on set next week, things will go more smoothly.