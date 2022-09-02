The reaction of the football world to Lee Corso’s performance today

Earlier on Thursday evening, the College GameDay team started their show in front of Backyard Brawl.

Before Pitt and West Virginia took the field, GameDay’s favorite analyst Lee Corso filled the headlines. Sports Illustrated reporter Ross Dillinger noticed that Corso was signing a fan poster shortly before the start of GameDay.

However, this was not the only moment that made headlines. While talking about the upcoming Cincinnati-Arkansas game, Corso made it clear that he didn’t think the contest would be that close.

“Arkansas will blow them up,” Corso said of the Bearcats.

Corso also chose his headgear for Backyard Brawl while performing with Pitt Panthers.

Corso and the GameDay team will be back in action this weekend in Columbus when the Ohio State Buckeyes take on Notre Dame.