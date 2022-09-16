The reaction of the football world to Darwin James’ brutal attack on Travis Kelsey

In a healthy state, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Derwin James Jr. is one of the best players in the game.

Well, he’s healthy today. During Thursday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, James landed one of the most nasty punches the NFL has seen in quite some time.

He picked up Travis Kelsey’s tight end and threw him to the ground, while the ball flew into the air.

The fans loved it.

“Travis Kelsey has to work on his sales. The kid will never succeed in business,” said another.

“I DO NOT KNOW WHAT JUST HAPPENED HERE, BUT WHAT THE HELL IS NOT ALLOWED WHEN IT WAS ALLOWED,” said another fan, confused by the rules.

In the end, the Chiefs were forced to settle for a shot from the game that tied the game at 17 points each. Kansas City eventually scored on a six and held a 24-17 lead.