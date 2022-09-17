The reaction of the football world to Arch Manning’s epic victory

The football world is closely watching Arch Manning, who is completing his last school season at the Isidore Newman club.

The No. 1 freshman in the country continues to create viral news while preparing for his college career at the Texas Longhorns.

On Friday night, Manning led Isidore Newman to an incredible comeback victory, including a beautiful touchdown on fourth and 13th. The five-star QB rolled out to his right and delivered an absolutely perfect penny to his receiver in the back of the end zone.

Take a look at the play here:

The world of college football reacted to this game on Twitter.

“Heck, a lot of professionals can’t make this throw, lol,” one fan wrote.

“This is what you call revealing someone,” said another.

“As much as I like being a hater, it’s a good throw at any level,” another added.

After losing 18 points to Benton (Louisiana) in the first half, Manning helped forward Isidore Newman score 33 points in the third quarter. The Greens won the competition with a score of 54-52.

Manning finished his night with 317 yards and four touchdowns on a 22/38 pass. He also added a quick touchdown to his total.

Manning will join the Texas football program as the top recruit in the class of 2023.