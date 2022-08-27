The reaction of the director of “Call me by your name” to the release of Timothy Chalamet’s film about a cannibal in the midst of a dispute with Armie Hammer

There are a lot of wild stories about celebrities at any time. An illustrative example: the controversy surrounding actor Armie Hammer, on which a documentary series was recently filmed. Prior to that, he was perhaps best known for starring in Luca Guadagnino’s “Call Me by Your Name” with Timothy Chalamet. Now the director has reacted to the release of his new cannibal film with Chalamet in the midst of Hammer’s real-life controversy.

The allegations surrounding Armie Hammer indicate that he had fantasies of cannibalism, which he reportedly shared with his romantic partners. This ongoing dispute (and allegations of sexual assault) led to him losing his job, as did his role in Jennifer Lopez’s “Shotgun Wedding.” Given his connection of “Call Me by Your Name” with Chalamet and Guadagnino, many moviegoers found it strange that their next film would be about a pair of cannibals (watch the trailer here). A well-known director recently asked Deadline about this discourse, saying:

It didn’t dawn on me. I realized this later when they started telling me about some of these insinuations on social networks.

Well, that’s it. Although the charges brought against Armie Hammer date back to January 2021, it seems that Luca Guadagnino did not see a connection while working on his new film “Bones and All that” with Timothy Chalamet. But that hasn’t stopped many online people from connecting, especially since a documentary about Hammer will be released so soon, and it continues to make headlines.

Luca Guadagnino’s comments to Deadline may surprise some fans, given how much chatter there is around Bones & All and its possible connection to the accusations made against Armie Hammer in real life. But part of being a great director is to focus on the material and not let outside voices influence the work. Later in the same interview, Guadagnino explained how his son feels, saying:

This project, which was a popular book, was developed for several years before Dave Kayganich brought it to me in 2020. I immediately reacted to these disenfranchised characters living on the sidelines of society. Any connection with anything else exists only in the sphere of social networks, with which I do not interact. The relationship between this kind of digital garbage collection and our desire to make this film does not exist, and we should shrug our shoulders at this. I’d rather talk about what the film has to say rather than things that have nothing to do with it.

And similarly, Luca Guadagnino set a record regarding “Bones and Everything” and how little Armie Hammer’s legal situation ultimately affected its production. As he noted, the project was in development long before these accusations became a reality. Moreover, Guadagnino wants his upcoming film to stand on its own, without the chatter about the personal life of his actor from “Call Me by Your Name.”

Bones and All is expected to hit theaters on November 23. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.