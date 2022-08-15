The reaction of the college football world to the top 25 in the preseason AP poll

He’s finally here: The 2022 AP preseason American Football poll is over. Although, as expected, all the usual suspects were at the top of the list.

Alabama took the first place in the preseason poll. The reigning SEC champion and runner-up of last year’s national championship received 54 out of 63 first-place votes.

With 1,566 points, Alabama is 60 points ahead of second-ranked Ohio State. The Buckeyes had 1,506 points and six first-place votes.

In third place is the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs with 1,455 points and three first-place votes. Rounding out the top four is Clemson, which saw its six-year run when the ACC champions snapped in 2021.

Notre Dame, Texas A&M University, Utah, Michigan, Oklahoma and Baylor complete the top ten (5-10).

Naturally, American football fans had a strong opinion about how the Associated Press voters distributed their votes. But the reaction was mostly that the fans were celebrating after seeing their school get a rating or even votes:

Given some massive matches at the beginning of the season, this rating will change almost immediately.

No. 2 Ohio State will play No. 5 Notre Dame in Week one in a game that will likely have an instant shake-up in the top five depending on the outcome.

But, as we have seen in the past, losses at the beginning of the season matter much less than losses at the end of the season. If you can adjust course after losing in September, you’ll be fine by the time the college football playoffs begin.

Whose rating do you agree or disagree with?