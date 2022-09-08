The reaction of the college football world to the Texas Weatherman video

A Texas meteorologist has thrilled Longhorns fans with a brutally satirical forecast ahead of this weekend’s matchup against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide.

“TIME: I know it’s still early, but I expect the flash flood warning to go into effect at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Austin. The mixture of sweat and tears of longhorns will lead to a rapid increase in the water level in the DKR. Please plan accordingly! Turn around, don’t play Bama,” Avery Tomasco of CBS Austin wrote on Twitter.

The world of college football reacted to this troll’s work on Twitter.

“This is the pinnacle of trolling,” one fan wrote.

“This tweet represents the intersection of college sports, the weather and everything that is good in unbearable fan bases. Well done,” said another.

“It’s amazing content,” another added.

On Saturday, Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns will face Nick Saban and Alabama at a packed Texas Memorial Stadium. Crimson Tide are currently listed as favorites with 20 points compared to the home team.

This highly anticipated match, which starts at noon Eastern time, will be the main game of ESPN College GameDay.