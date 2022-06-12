The reaction of the college football world to the recruiting photo in Alabama

Alabama may not have closed the deal in 2021, but for those wondering, Nick Saban hasn’t lost his recruiting talent.

The Tide made several of their official visits over the weekend, during which four five-star recruits took part, all of whom took first place in their positions.

Including No. 1 overall QB Ark Manning, No. 1 running back Richard Young, top left guard Anthony Hill Jr. and No. 1 offensive tackle Kadin Proctor.

The world of college football reacted to Bama’s recruiting photo on social networks.

“The only recruiting you need is this room,” one fan wrote.

“Richard of Bama,” laughed another.

“Poor Nick Saban…” commented Dan Wetzel.

“Incredible.”

“It’s a cool wall of NFL T—shirts,” said another.

“I feel sorry for the guy whose job it is to keep this wall up to date. Just the thought of it bothers me.”

“THIS is the parity that Saban preached about the needs of college football,” another jokingly wrote.

“Arch and the boys,” a fan from Alabama took a look. “Huge recruiting weekend!!”

What a weekend in Tuscaloosa.