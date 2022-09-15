The reaction of the College Football world to the National Title Kick off Time News

The playoff game of the national College Football championship has just started earlier.

On Thursday, ESPN PR announced an update to the program for the upcoming national title game. Instead of the usual 8 pm. The start time is Eastern time, the contest will begin on January 9, 2023 at 19:30 Moscow time. ET.

Fans on the East Coast have long complained about the late start time of the game.

“Finally no need to take a nap before the game anymore, lol,” one fan wrote.

“What a great move by ESPN. It is better that 100 percent of the country is ready for the end of the game, not for its beginning,” another added.

Some West Coast fans are worried about conflicts with the working day. The national championship game will start at 16:30. ET.

“West Coast residents just need to come and leave work early,” one fan wrote.

“Victory for the East Coast. A loss for the West Coast (as usual when it comes to TV),” said another.

What do you think about this schedule change?