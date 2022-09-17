The reaction of the college football world to the miracle of the App State “Hail Mary”

Another instant classic for App State!

On Saturday, Appalachian State pulled the rabbit out of the hat again, beating Hail Mary over Troy and with a score of 2-1 for the year.

The world of college football reacted to the Miracle of the climber on social networks.

“App State enters the room of the top 25 AP voters,” PFF College tweeted.

“THE APP IS HAPPY FOR THE WIN,” Barstool Sports said. “No one at the Barstool betting shop could believe what they saw.”

“Last week, App State paid $1.5 million to upset Texas A&M in College Station,” commented Front Office Sports. “This morning College GameDay was held for the first time in Boone, North Carolina. The Mountaineers just beat Troy on “Hail Mary” with a tip when time is up.”

“Holy [expletive] App State. It was amazing,” tweeted Nick Wright of FS1.

A crazy 63-61 loss in week one, a loss to #6 Texas A&M at College Station in week two, and a win in week three.

What have the mountaineers prepared for us next?