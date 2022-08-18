The reaction of the college football world to the heartbreaking death of a player

Florida International midfielder Luke Knox has died at the age of 22, according to the program on Thursday.

Luke, the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, moved to the FIU from Ole Miss earlier this offseason.

Newly hired FIU head coach Mike McIntyre coached Knox for three seasons at Oxford as Ole Miss defensive coordinator.

“Words cannot express the deep sorrow we feel over the passing of our teammate and friend Luke Knox,” McIntyre wrote in a statement. — I had the honor to train Luke in Ole Miss and in the FIU. Although I admired his passion for football, I will always remember his sincere love for his family and teammates. He had a special way of making everyone around feel comfortable and confident. Luke’s family is special to me and they will always be in my heart and in my prayers during this difficult time. On behalf of the entire FIU football family, I express my sincere condolences to Luke’s family and everyone who loves him.”

The football world has united to respond to this tragic news.

“So sad. We pray for his family, friends, teammates and coaches,” one fan wrote.

“It breaks my heart, man. I pray to the Knox family,” said another.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott also spoke about the tragic death of his tight end’s younger brother at a press conference Thursday morning.

“Difficult morning, our hearts go out to Dawson and his family. We love and support him. Tragic news,” he said.

The cause of death was not disclosed.

Our thoughts are with the Knox family and all his loved ones at this difficult time.