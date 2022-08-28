The reaction of the college football world to the decision of the Michigan defender

There’s an old saying in football: if you have two quarterbacks, you don’t have one. On Saturday, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh announced his decision to start the Wolverines’ QB job.

But it didn’t necessarily bring more clarity…

“We have made a decision,” Harbaugh said in a statement. “Both quarterbacks played great — they did everything they could, and in every way, to win a place in the starting lineup… I just feel like we have two quarterbacks, Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy, and we’re very confident we can win a championship with either of those two behind center.”

“So we’re not ready to say who this starting quarterback is,” Harbaugh continued. “But the decision we made is that Cade McNamara will start the first game… and J. J. McCarthy will start the second game with the ball … we will make a decision in the third week regarding the starting and backup.”

The college football world reacted to Michigan’s game plan on Saturday.

“It’s a real QB battle now,” Logan Carney tweeted.

“Michigan’s schedule this year has always created an opportunity for something like this,” said Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.

“Jim Harbaugh uses a unique approach as a quarterback,” commented Jason Lewis.

“It looks like the solution is to not actually make a decision,” replied Fangirl Sports founder Tracey Sandler.

Both QBs will have a chance to lead Michigan in defending the Big Ten title.