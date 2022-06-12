The reaction of the college football world to the decision of the former quarterback from Alabama

After being charged with a felony related to an alleged January incident with ex-wife Sarah Evans, former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker was found guilty of reckless endangerment on Thursday.

According to AL.com , Barker was found guilty of reckless endangerment not involving a weapon, which is an offense. It is reported that the 49-year-old man will be under supervision for 11 months and 29 days.

Barker led the Crimson Tide to a 35-2-1 record in Alabama’s starting lineup from 1991 to 1994; won a national championship in 1992 and received the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as an adult.