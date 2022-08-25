The reaction of the college football world to the crazy opinion of the best coach

During Wednesday’s episode of First Take on ESPN, “Mad Dog” Chris Russo released one of his most controversial takes of all time (and that’s saying something).

The hot artist said that Nick Saban is not the greatest college football coach of all time, instead he decided to go with former Notre Dame head coach Ara Parseghian.

The co-host of the program “The First Double” Stephen A. Smith was absolutely shocked by this double, as was the whole world of college football.

“After that, he should lose his job. A man should no longer be allowed to cover sports,” one fan wrote.

“Love him or hate them. Saban is the best coach of this generation. Maybe of all times. Mad Dog is also known for his worst takes of all time,” another added.

“They don’t write such unrealistic and dramatic soap operas like this…,” said another.

Saban is the unbeaten leader in the number of national championship titles with seven — one with LSU and six with Alabama since taking over in 2007. His overall college football coaching record currently stands at 269-67-1 and continues to grow.

Although Parseghian was a great coach in his own right, his two national championships and an overall record of 131-52-5 do not come close to the success that Saban achieved during his career as a head coach.