The reaction of the college football world to the controversial issue of the wedding

An interesting question regarding college football and weddings was raised on FOX 2 NEWS in Michigan this week.

During a conversation with reporters Kelly Rowe, Ryan Ermanni and Derek Kevra, they discussed whether it was appropriate to hold a wedding in the fall during the college football season. Rowe quickly made it clear that this was unacceptable.

Rowe recalled attending a wedding where she kept checking her phone for score updates in the Michigan State game. The Spartans lost, so Rowe was happy to open access to the bar.

But Ermanni could have had a better explanation at the table. Ermanni said that for the residents of Michigan, planning a wedding in the Michigan-Michigan state game does not make sense.

As for the wider world of college football, they largely agree with Rowe and Ermanni. Some even went so far as to suggest that they reconsider their friendly relations with someone who planned a wedding on football Saturday:

Of course, not all regions of the country will be so keen on this. In places like New York, where there are no major college football teams, it probably doesn’t matter that much.

But on the territory of the SEC, Big Ten and Big 12, the whole fall is usually timed to the football season.

So if you have friends in any of these regions or you are a devoted fan of any of these schools, maybe check their football calendars before planning your wedding.