The reaction of the college football world to the Big Ten, ESPN news – The Spun: what’s trending in the sports world today

We have important news from the world of college football.

It is reported that Big Ten football and basketball in this regard will no longer be broadcast on ESPN channels, starting in 2024, unless a last-minute agreement is reached.

This will be the first time in 40 years that ESPN will not broadcast football or basketball from the Big Ten.

When the record-breaking media rights agreement takes effect in 2024, FOX, NBC and CBS are expected to broadcast the Big Ten contests.

This is a significant development for the rest of the Power Five. The Big Ten will now be broadcast exclusively on FOX, CBS and NBC.

The SEC will be completely ESPN.

“You can see it now, starting in 2023: Noon: Big Ten on Fox 3:30: Big Ten on CBS 7:30: Big Ten on NBC And starting a year later, ESPN will be able to counter-program from: Noon: SEC on ABC/ESPN 3:30:SEC on ABC/ESPN 7:30: SEC or ACC on ABC/ESPN,” Stuart Mandel said.

Meanwhile, ESPN now has some money to spend and time to fill. Now he can try to contact either the Pac-12 or the Big 12.

“Many in the industry thought ESPN would be taken down, but nevertheless, it’s still shocking and now opens the door to new ESPN opportunities for the Pac 12 and Big 12,” Ross Dellenger wrote.

“Yeah. If you’re a Pac-12, losing ESPN to the Big Ten will be their first good news since (?) They will have some money to burn and time slots to fill,” Stuart Mandel said.

The Big 12 and Pac-12 will be eager to take advantage of this opportunity. ESPN will want at least one of the Power Five conferences.