The reaction of the college football world to the announcement of “Army vs. Navy”

Earlier on Wednesday morning, a message appeared that the Army-Navy game will have a new home in 2023.

Just a few hours after the message appeared, the news was confirmed by the official Twitter account of the game. In the next five years, the “Game of America” will have a new direction.

“Boston/Foxborough will host the 2023 game on December 9, Washington, DC/Landover, Maryland will host the 2024 game on December 14, Baltimore will host the 2025 game on December 13,” the announcement reads. . “New York/East Rutherford, New Jersey will host the 2026 game on December 12, and Philadelphia will host the 2027 game on December 11.”

Fans couldn’t get enough of the news.

“Congratulations to @GilletteStadium! I know how much effort has been made in the past to hold this prestigious event in the Commonwealth. Glad to see the 2023 game is heading to Foxborough!” said one fan.

“I am glad that America’s Game will be held at the M&T Bank Stadium,” said another fan.

“Imagine that you are studying in grades 26-28 and can get a unique experience of visiting four different places for the army and navy. Damn,” said a third fan.

A lot of fans across the country will watch the game wherever it takes place.