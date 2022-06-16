The reaction of the college football world to the academic news of Ohio State

A lot has been said over the last couple of days about the academic differences between Notre Dame and Ohio State. But some interesting academic news from Columbus may clarify the situation.

The Ohio State football program has just published a multi-year academic performance rating and scored 991 points. In contrast, Notre Dame, which is touted as one of the best educational institutions in the country, scored 984 points.

The news comes on the heels of unexpected comments by Notre Dame head football coach and Ohio State University graduate Marcus Freeman suggesting that his program’s players need to study harder to succeed academically.

As you can imagine, Buckeyes fans (and general Notre Dame haters) seized on this news like flies on honey. Freeman is called out in retweets, while others savor the irony of statistics refuting his argument.

Notre Dame and Ohio State may have different academic standards and requirements, but that doesn’t make their students any better. This also does not guarantee success to anyone.

For example, until now, more US presidents have studied at the University of Delaware (Joe Biden) than at Notre Dame or Ohio State.

That was a stupid comment from Marcus Freeman. All he did now was hand out stuff from the Buckeyes bulletin board, even though he looked like he didn’t know what he was talking about.

It will take a win over the Buckeyes this September to appease all the haters.