The reaction of the college football world to EA Sports news – The Spun: what is trending in the sports world today

There is about a year left until the return of one of the best video games of all time.

EA is expected to release NCAA 2023 next July, according to MyBookie.

It was a game that fans have been waiting for for a long time. It was officially launched into development back in 2021.

This will be the first EA College Football game released since 2014.

Fans are looking forward to this game.

“I expect this video game to be the cause of many broken families in 2023 because wives will come second,” one fan said.

“I’m going to turn Ball State football into the greatest championship dynasty in CFB history,” another fan tweeted.

If this game lives up to the hype, it has a chance to become one of the best video games of all time.