The reaction of the college football World to Dante Moore’s Commitment

Dante Moore, the No. 4 quarterback in the class of 2023, just announced his decision to go to college live on SportsCenter.

The five-star QB announced his intention to join the Oregon Ducks football program in the fall of 2023.

Moore was the best unoccupied quarterback before the decision made this afternoon.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to his commitment.

“I am fully aware of Dante Moore. I believe that he will return the Ducks to the CFP before his time in Eugene expires. As @GregBiggins also mentioned, he has a serious chance of becoming the No. 1 player in the country when all is said and done,” wrote 247Sports recruiting analyst Cooper Petanya.

“Let’s go!!!!!!” This was announced by Oregon offensive coordinator and defensive coach Kenny Dillingham.

“Dante Moore is Oregon’s highest—ranking QB recruit in the modern recruiting era and the Ducks’ highest—ranking recruit on offense since Jonathan Stewart ran back in 2005,” added Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.

Moore is the 11th member of Dan Lanning’s class of 2023 and the first five-star recruit to join the group. The program also has seven four-star recruits and three three-star recruits verbally recruited.

Moore led Martin Luther King High School in Detroit to win the state championship last season. He is about to end his high school career as the No. 1 recruit at Michigan State by 247Sports.

Thanks to today’s huge commitment, the Ducks are now ranked 17th in the 2023 recruiting class in the country.