The college basketball community lost the badge on Monday.

Legendary Princeton men’s basketball coach Pete Curril died Monday morning in Philadelphia at the age of 92.

Currill was hired by Princeton in 1967 and remained in the program for the next 29 years. During that time, he compiled a 514-261 record and helped the Tigers win 13 Ivy League regular season titles and the NIT championship in 1975.

The college basketball community expresses its condolences to Bullfighting on social media.

“Rest in peace, Pete Currill. I’ve been covering for you and the team for four years, learned a lot and left a lot of good memories, including teaching a team of nine—year-olds to play behind the scenes,” one fan tweeted.

Currill was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1997, a year after he left Princeton.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Karl and his family at this time.