The reaction of the college basketball world to Caleb Swanigan’s Heartbreaking News

Michael Hickey

The basketball community received heartbreaking news on Tuesday morning. Caleb Swanigan, former Purdue basketball star, has died.

Suanigan died at the age of 25. At the moment, it is unclear what the cause of his death is.

This morning, the Purdue basketball team announced the terrifying news.

“Devastated. Our thoughts and prayers are with Caleb Swanigan’s family and friends. The world lost a gentle soul last night. I love you, Biggie.”

After an outstanding career at Purdue, when he averaged 14.4 points and 10.4 rebounds per game, Swanigan was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers at number 26 in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Most recently, Swanigan played for the Sacramento Kings.

We extend our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this terrible time.

“Caleb Swanigan, an outstanding Purdue player who played three seasons in the NBA for Portland and Sacramento, has died at the age of 25, according to his alma mater. Rest in peace,” Shams Charania said.

“This is heartbreaking news. Rest in peace, Caleb Swanigan. Prayers for his family! Every day is really a gift,” John Rothstein tweeted.

“Such sad news to wake up to today. Former Purdue star and NBA player Caleb Swanigan has died. Swanigan was 25 years old. I first met him when he was on the AAU circuit and he was always such a sweet, sweet kid. I’ve had a hard road. We will be sorely missed,” Jeff Goodman said.

Left too soon.