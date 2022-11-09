The reaction of the “Avengers” Paul Rudd and Jeremy Renner to the fact that Chris Evans was called the sexiest man in the world

More like Sexiest Avengers Alive.

Paul Rudd, who was chosen by the magazine as the sexiest man alive last year, seemed pleased with the passing of the baton as he posted an adorable photo of himself and Evans on Instagram, apparently on the set of “The Avengers.” He congratulated Evans on the recognition, and also confirmed his previous status as “The sexiest man”. Check out the message below:

Jeremy Renner also congratulated his colleague from the movie “Infinity War” with the distinction in his Instagram story. Although Renner himself has never graced the cover, he has always supported his friends, as Rudd did last year. He also jokingly cheered for Chris Hemsworth to receive an award in 2020, after the Thor actor decorated an unconventionally sexy costume for the Finale. You can read his sweet message to Evans from 2022 below:

Chris Evans and Paul Rudd aren’t the only Marvel alumni whose sexuality has been recognized by a respected People magazine voting panel. “Thor: Love and Thunder” actor Chris Hemsworth was named the “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2014 after his outstanding role as the cult God of Thunder. In addition, Michael B. Jordan from “Black Panther” received this award in 2020, and Ryan Reynolds in 2010, many years before Deadpool made him an MCU superhero. I think there’s something about these Marvel stars.

Besides Rudd and Renner, many others reacted strongly to Chris Evans receiving the title this year. The director of “Thor: Ragnarok” Taika Waititi cheerfully praised the choice for “bullshit”, and a colleague from the film “Red One” (and himself a former “Sexiest Man”) Dwayne Johnson helped Evans make this statement in a video for “Late Night” with Stephen Colbert. Evan’s friends will joke a lot and tease the title in a friendly way, as is usually the case, but the love and support are clearly present. I’m sure many will agree that people made the right decision, as Chris Evans had a successful career in 2022.

You can see Chris Evans’ “Sexiest Man” alongside Ryan Gosling in “The Grey Man,” which is currently streaming to Netflix subscribers. In addition, the Red One is currently in production, and Amazon Prime subscribers can look forward to its appearance on the streaming platform during the 2023 holiday season. For more information about the films that will be in theaters and streaming next year, be sure to check out the CinemaBlend movie schedule for 2023.