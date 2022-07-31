The reaction of Boyd Holbrook from The Sandman to the need to act with teeth instead of eyes

“Sandman” star Boyd Holbrook reacts to the role of a character who has teeth instead of eyes. Based on Neil Gaiman’s comic books, The Sandman is an upcoming fantasy drama series that will be released on Netflix. The show tells the story of Dream, the King of Dreams, who sets out to restore order to the kingdom of Dreams after being imprisoned by a mortal wizard for decades. “The Sandman” will consist of ten episodes, and in it Tom Sturridge will play the main role of Sleep.

Gaiman’s comics contain many otherworldly settings and characters, and the upcoming Netflix show doesn’t seem to be any different. Trailers for the Sandman teased Gwendoline Christie’s Lucifer, Jenna Coleman’s Joanna Constantine and the villainous Corinthian Holbrook. Although the Corinthian is not shown in great detail in the trailer, he boasts one physical quality that makes him stand out. Instead of eyes, the iconic character has teeth lining his eye sockets, which he often covers with sunglasses. The Corinthian is the main antagonist of the comics, and as shown in the trailers, it seems that the version of Holbrook in The Sandman from Netflix is no different.

In an exclusive interview with Screen Rant, Holbrook reacts to the role of the character without eyes, detailing his initial concerns about the role. Holbrook explains that because so many actions are done with the eyes, he hesitated at first, but conversations with co-creator Allan Heinberg eventually calmed him down, as “Corinthian” has great depth. The actor explains that the character’s lack of eyes is more of an “obstacle” than a disadvantage, and that studying the role turned out to be very funny. Check out Holbrook’s full comment below:

“At the beginning, when we first started talking about it, I was a little worried, since a lot is done with the eyes. The soul lies in your eyes. Allan Heinberg and I talked about it a lot, but he really calmed me down because there are so many other things going on with The Corinthian.

It has become not a hindrance, but a hindrance that he has. But it’s also almost a sensory thing. There were a lot of games in the dark, a lot of finding your way. I was given a character that I had never been able to play before, which was just fun to play.”

It’s still a mystery how Holbrook’s version of The Corinthian will differ from the version shown in The Sandman comics, but the actor’s initial concerns aren’t necessarily unusual. Actors often talk about the importance of eyes when it comes to performing a play, and without eyes, Holbrook is essentially missing one instrument from his acting set. The actor’s comment preserves much of the mystery surrounding the villainous character, but it suggests that the Corinthian’s “obstacle” ultimately made the character even more interesting to explore.

As can be seen from the trailers for the Sandman, the Corinthian’s lack of eyes does not make him any less intimidating. Anyway, the character’s tooth-filled eye sockets make him a terrifying walking nightmare who is still very capable of violence. It is not yet known how Netflix’s “Sandman” compares to the original comics, but, in addition to “Sturridge’s Dream,” Holbrook’s look at “The Corinthian” already looks like the highlight of the series.