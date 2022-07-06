The RDR2 player has just solved the biggest mystery of the GTA 5 game

A famous player in Red Dead Redemption 2 has solved the riddle that connects the Wild West simulator with Grand Theft Auto 5. Two open-world Rockstar Games crime franchises are destroying American culture, although GTA is set in our days, and RDR brings players back to the past. the American border. Many fans believe in the connection between Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, and one smart player has found the most convincing proof of this theory.

Many fans have established a connection between the series of side missions “Truth” in Grand Theft Auto 5 and an unusual chain of missions “Geology for Beginners” in Red Dead Redemption 2. GTA5 missions, which can only be played for Michael, explore a religious cult called the Epsilon Program, which believes in conspiracy theories, multiple realities and alternative time frame. Meanwhile, the Red Dead Redemption 2 “Geology for Beginners” quest line introduces the player to an anachronistic stranger named Francis Sinclair. In the Stranger mission, the player finds and photographs ten different rock carvings that seem to depict futuristic events. These two quest lines inspired GTA 5 and Red Dead on the theory of time travel, which combines the beloved Rockstar franchises into a single narrative.

The famous YouTuber Strange Man from Rockstar Games has discovered evidence linking Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. The theory suggests that Francis Sinclair from RDR2 is actually the son of Carp Tom, who appears throughout the side story of GTA 5 Truth. At the end of the quest chain “Geology for Beginners: Stranger” Francis Sinclair appears in infancy, and his mother explains that Francis’ father Tom recently died. The adult Francis, who starts the quest, is dressed almost the same as the Carp Tom from GTA 5. The strange man claims that Karpa Tom’s full name is Tom Sinclair, and that he and his son Francis are time travelers who traveled between the timelines of Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption.

The theory of Strange Man is very sound, but some believe that connecting the worlds of GTA 5 and RDR2 is a bad idea for both series. Although there are moments of tension and political commentary in the Grand Theft Auto series, overall the series is known for its lighthearted tone and wacky gameplay. At the same time, the Red Dead Redemption series strives for a much darker narrative and realistic gameplay. Connecting the two franchises, especially through time travel, risks ruining the down-to-earth tone of Red Dead.

Fans have long speculated about the connection between Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, and a Strange Man may have finally cracked the code. Francis Sinclair from RDR2 is clearly supposed to be a time traveler, and many details suggest that Carp Tom from GTA 5 is his father. Since Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently in development, Rockstar Games may establish more ties with Red Dead Redemption in the next installment of the series.