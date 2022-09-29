The Rate team and Co — everything is new on “The Masked Singer”

The masked singer will be a little different! A popular show in which the stars hide under fancy costumes, and you should only recognize them by their voices and performances, a new round is about to begin. Start on October 1! However, the new season will be different from the previous ones: Promiflash tells what is changing in this issue!

The new products were presented at a press conference, which was also attended by Promiflash. Perhaps the most joyful news: this year there is only one regular participant in the guessing team instead of two! “Of course, this is our rating queen Ruth Moshner (46), who else could it be,” said Natalie Zizler, head of entertainment at ProSieben. Ruth has been around since the first season. Two other guests change weekly – news anchor Linda Zervakis and rapper Smudo (54) will open the first show together with Ruth.

