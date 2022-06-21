The Rainbow Six Siege Melee Map is perfect for Team Deathmatch

Team fight to the death may not be the main reason why people play Rainbow Six Siege, but nevertheless, this mode is still present in the game. The team—to-death combat introduced in Operation Demon Veil is the perfect place where players can let off steam without worrying about things like mission objectives or friendly fire. In this mode, all Rainbow Six Siege players have to worry about shooting at the enemy team before they are shot themselves. The winner is the first team to commit 75 murders, or the team that committed the most murders in five minutes.

Until recently, Team Deathmatch used maps that were used in other Rainbow Six Siege game modes. The playgrounds of Favela, Theme Park, Coastline, Emerald Plains and Villa were limited to allow for short- and medium-range battles, which are preferred by Team Deathmatch enthusiasts. It wasn’t the most original idea, but nested maps really allowed players to find each other faster and use all available weapons more efficiently. With the inclusion of Close Quarter in Operation Vector Glare, Team Deathmatch finally has a map that specifically allows you to instantly conduct firefights and make decisions in a fraction of a second.

A no-frills environment contributes to a streamlined experience

Entering Close Quarter for the first time, players will realize that the map is unlike any of the other locations in Rainbow Six Siege. Both the first and second floors are mostly unfurnished, which gives the map a sense of simplicity that allows players to focus on the shootout rather than hiding behind shelters. In the “Close Quarter” there are certain features that make each room unique (for example, the kitchen sink and cabinets in the “Kitchen” and shower cabins in the “Showers”), but there is almost nothing between the entrances and exits to each room. Moreover, the absence of a roof on the second floor and transparent bulletproof floors and panels allow sunlight to penetrate almost every corner of the map. The abundance of lighting on the map, combined with the lack of a lively environment caused by the lack of furniture, allows players to easily find their targets and destroy them.

Easily identifiable surroundings and destructible walls make it easier to move around

If the distinctive features were not enough for the players to identify a specific place, each place is correctly labeled and color-coded so that it is easy to recognize. A yellow staircase, a Blue shower, a Green room with a grand piano — all the places in the Close Quarter can be recognized by the piece of furniture, color or label. Compared to the Emerald Plains locations, Close Quarter makes it so that even new players can tell where they are on the new Team Deathmatch map.

Close Quarter not only allows players to easily determine where they are, but also simplifies movement. Transparent bulletproof walls and floors allow players to find enemies faster without risking death. Once they discover their targets, players can break down multiple hatches and destructible walls using a single shock grenade to get to a vantage point. Towards the end of the match, almost all the destructible walls, floors and hatches will be destroyed by players trying to collapse on their opponents. Since everyone in Team Deathmatch is hungry for blood, it’s not difficult to find artificial rotations in Close Quarter.

Team Deathmatch is still a relatively new playing field for Rainbow Six Siege. Compared to the slow gameplay of other modes, Team Deathmatch seems like a great way for players to warm up before moving into a rated, unrated or fast match. Ubisoft can still do a lot with the game mode, but if Close Quarter is any indication, then the company is definitely on the right track.

Rainbow Six Siege is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.