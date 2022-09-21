The Raiders and Patriots have reportedly agreed on a minor trade

The Las Vegas Raiders and the New England Patriots agreed to a trade at the start of the season on Wednesday.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Raiders acquired forward Justin Herron from the Patriots in exchange for a 2024 pick swap.

Herron was selected by the Patriots in six rounds of the 2020 draft. In his first two seasons in New England, he made 10 starts and 28 appearances.

The Raiders lost starting right tackle Brandon Parker to a triceps injury late in the season before the 2022 campaign. Veteran linesman Jermaine Eluemunor took the starting position RT. Longtime starter Colton Miller still holds the left side.

The Patriots are led by Torrent Brown and Isaiah Wien at the capture positions.

The Raiders start the 2022 season with a score of 0: 2. The Patriots are 1-1.