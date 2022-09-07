The Raiders and Darren Waller are Reportedly Nearing a New Deal

In the last few seasons, Darren Waller has proven himself to be one of the best tight ends in football. But the Las Vegas Raiders don’t want to extend it for a long time.

However, it looks like the Raiders are finally ready to give him their money.

According to Raiders insider Vincent Bonsignor of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Waller and the Raiders are nearing a new deal. According to the report, Waller and the Raiders can agree on a deal by the end of the week.

Currently, Waller has two years left on the contract he signed with the Raiders back in 2018. But he’s not in the top 15 on limited-time contracts, despite having more than 3,000 yards receiving in the last three years.

Darren Waller was selected in the sixth round by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2015 NFL Draft after playing at the receiver position at the Georgia Institute of Technology. But the Ravens decided to use Waller as a tight end, and in the first three seasons he gave the Raiders little.

However, everything changed in 2019. After missing 12 games last year due to injury, Waller had 90 receptions for 1,145 yards and three touchdowns. He finished third in the voting for returning Player of the Year.

2020 was his masterpiece: he had 107 receptions for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns — all career records.

Waller was on pace for another 1,000 yards and won the Pro Bowl in 2021 before playing just 11 games due to injuries.

Will Darren Waller get a lot of money with a new contract?