The racy comment that Kim Kardashian reportedly made to her team ahead of a meeting with Pete Davidson for the first time in weeks

Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson are still dating a lot, but lately it seems that their work commitments don’t allow them to spend a lot of time together. The former Saturday Night Live comedian has started filming Wizards! in Australia, and it is reported that the couple have not seen each other for about four weeks. The reality TV star is ready to fix this situation, as she boarded her private jet en route to the Land of Down Under for a romantic outing with Davidson. And given the fact that they’ve been together for a minute, Kardashian apparently warned her staff in a racy comment about what to expect when they get there.

Kim Kardashian probably travels with the team wherever she goes, but, in particular, she is unlikely to need their services much for this trip. The Skims founder told his fellow travelers that he and Pete Davidson were just planning to enjoy each other’s company alone, according to a source in The Sun. An insider reported:

Kim has to stay with him for a few days. She said she was going to stay with Pete in his room at the resort where he was staying and do nothing else! She told the team along with her, “Don’t expect to see me for a few days!”

In other words, if Pete’s room is cool, don’t knock! Since Kim Kardashian is apparently planning to spend a few days sexually spending time with her boyfriend, the question arises whether she really needs to be accompanied by her entourage, but I digress. In any case, I think it’s a pretty nice deal for the people receiving her salary, especially if it means they can enjoy their little vacation in the outback.

Pete Davidson has a number of projects in the works since he left SNL after eight seasons, and Kim Kardashian is also always on the go (not to mention taking care of her four children with Kanye West). It’s easy to see how their schedules can prevent them from seeing each other, and even when the comedian isn’t on another continent, the couple lives on opposite coasts. However, according to a source in The Sun, they seem determined to make it work:

Kim and Pete are still gaining strength, but have been traveling long distances for a while while he’s filming in Australia. They FaceTime each other every day and make an effort while both focus on work for a while.

Even though this means they may see less of each other, it’s nice to see Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson supporting each other’s careers, and they don’t seem to be trying to hold each other back in any way. The couple may continue to strengthen their relationship, but although the Meet Cute actor told Kevin Hart that he dreams of having children, it is likely that he and Kardashian are not ready for children yet, since they have been dating for less than a year (although Davidson’s own mother seems excited about the prospect of children!).

Their relationship will definitely be something fans will keep an eye on, as previews of the second season of “The Kardashians” show Pete Davidson making at least one appearance on the Hulu reality show. Season 1 is already available for streaming on a Hulu subscription, and the series will return on September 22. In the meantime, check out the other best shows to watch on Hulu.