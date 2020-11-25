The Queen’s Gambito is Netflix’s most watched mini-series.

Netflix announced yesterday (23) that the miniseries O Queen’s Gambit (The Queen’s Gambit, in the original) has become the most watched of all time on its platform. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, the miniseries has been viewed by more than 62 million subscribers since its debut a month ago.

As soon as it was made available, the miniseries featured in the traditional Netflix Top 10 in several countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom. In about 63 different places, production was in 1st place in the ranking. All this because the public was curious to check out this plot that mixes drama with the practice of the game of chess.

Gambito da Rainha has only seven episodes and was produced by Scott Frank, based directly on the eponymous novel written by Walter Tevis, published in 1983. The plot features a young orphan girl named Beth Harmon who proves to be a prodigy as a professional chess player .

Viewers were able to see the character moving through this extremely competitive and often sexist world, and they also got to know a deeper and more intimate side of her personality. With all these points, the miniseries was favored by subscribers and was widely publicized because of its quality.

Peter Friedlander, vice president of Netflix Original Series, wrote on a blog that the miniseries’ success is not a surprise. “Three years ago, when Scott Frank first approached us about adapting The Queen’s Gambit, we felt it was a very strong and compelling story,” he said.

Friedlander added that the protagonist faced several problems in her personal life, such as addiction, loss and abandonment. “The success [of the character] speaks about the importance of perseverance, family and finding and staying true to yourself”, he added in the same publication.

It is worth remembering that the streaming giant does not always disclose audience data for its products. However, we can see that in a short time O Gambito da Rainha became very important for the platform.

