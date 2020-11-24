The Queen’s Gambit, Netflix’s Most-Watched Mini-Series

The Queen’s Gambit, the mini-series that has not fallen from the peaks since its release, became the most watched mini-series in Netflix’s first month. Netflix, sharing on Twitter, announced that the series was watched in 62 million households in the first 28 days.

The Queen’s Gambit, which was released as a mini-series on Netflix in recent weeks, has never been on the agenda since the first day of its release. The series, which made a big hit on social media, got full marks from the viewers and reached the top of Netflix.

Quoted from Walter Tevis’s novel published in 1983, the production attracted so much attention that it broke a record as the most watched mini-series of Netflix in a month. Netflix, which shared a post on its Twitter account today, announced that the single-season mini-series was watched by 62 million households in the first 28 days of its broadcast.

The Queen’s Gambit topped the Netflix charts in 63 countries:

Netflix shared this record with its followers through their official social media accounts, and included more interesting information about the series in the post. Other information Netflix shared about The Queen’s Gambit is as follows:

The series entered the Top 10 list in 92 countries; It sat at number 1 in 63 countries.

The novel from which the series is quoted was featured in The New York Times bestseller 37 years after its publication.

“How to Play Chess?” searches reached the peak of 9 years.

What is The Queen’s Gambit series?

The Queen’s Gambit, which focuses on sports and drama, tells the story of an orphan girl named Beth Harmon who realizes that she has a great chess talent at the age of 8. In the series set during the Cold War, we see Beth’s adventures in pursuit of the goal of becoming the world’s greatest chess player on the one hand, and her struggle with alcohol, drug addiction and emotional difficulties on the other.

The cast of the series includes Anya Taylor-Joy, who gave life to the character of Beth Harmon. Other names in the series include actors such as Bill Camp (Mr. Shaibel), Christiane Seidel (Helen Deardorff), and Rebecca Root (Miss Lonsdale).



