The Queen’s Gambit: Did Alma need Beth?

Beth doesn’t have a true mother figure to turn to until the Wheatleys adopted her into Lady’s Gambit. Although Alma is battling her own demons, including alcoholism, she proves to be a decent role, model, and mother to Beth.

Beth continues to hone her skills and begins to compete professionally after being adopted. It isn’t until Mr. Wheatley leaves permanently that Alma begins to realize Beth’s talents in Lady’s Gambit.

Alma is a bit unconventional in her Lady Gambit parenting techniques, but she’s not a bad mother to Beth. Beth would not have earned national and international esteem if it weren’t for Alma.

Although the cash rewards are increasing, Alma is not alone for the money in Lady’s Gambit. She is a built-in administrator and therapist. She shows a genuine interest in the chess game strategies of Beth and her fellow players.

Gambit de Dama hints that Alma’s unwavering support for Beth is due to her own unfulfilled desire to be a professional pianist and to her regret that she made life choices that impeded her own happiness.

While both women suffer from various addictions in Lady’s Gambit, Beth eventually overcomes her dependence on pills and becomes Grand Master at the end of Lady’s Gambit and this would not have been possible without Alma.



