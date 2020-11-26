The queen’s gambit breaks watch records on netflix

After making a successful entrance to the big screen with productions such as Anya Taylor – Joy, The Witch and Split, she joined the cast of Edgar Wright’s production, Last Night in Soho, which we expected for 2021, and managed to take herself and her career one step up. Taylor-Joy’s latest project, The Queen’s Gambit, which met the audience with Netflix, which includes productions such as Peaky Blinders, The Miniaturist, and Dark Crystal, has set a new record.

Written and directed by Scott Frank, whom we know from Godless, Frank is accompanied by names such as Allan Scott and William Holberg in The Queen’s Gambit. Set during the Cold War era, the series is about the orphan chess genius named Beth Harmon who lived from the age of eight to twenty-two and his struggle against substance addiction in his journey to become the best chess player in the world. The production also deals with Harmon’s struggle for existence as a woman in the male dominated world of chess.

The production, which came to the screen with its first episode on October 23 and features names such as Marielle Heller, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Moses Ingram, was Netflix’s most watched original content to date with 62 million viewers. Reaching the most watched production seat in 63 countries, the series also managed to find itself in the top 10 in 93 different countries.

Speaking about this unexpected and surprising record, Frank said, “I am both pleased and surprised by the comeback of this magnitude. But if I speak on behalf of my filmmakers and the show’s entire cast and crew, each making me look better than I am, we are all very grateful for taking the time to watch our show, and we all look forward to presenting our Yahtzee limited series to you next. (jokes and laughter) ”he explained.

